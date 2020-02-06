Grace D. Miller, of Mercer, passed away from natural causes in her residense at 6:05 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2020. She was 90.

On Jan. 21, 1929, Grace was born in Lancaster, a daughter to Charles and Susan Markley Dettinger.

After graduating from McCaskey High School in Lancaster, Grace went on to marry Calvin Ressler Miller on May 15, 1948.

Mrs. Miller was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening and reading. Also, she was a

member of The Wednesday Club, The Daughters of the King- Grace Chapter and was a prayer warrior.

Surviving are her 4 children, Mary Sue VanSickles (Bradley) of Mercer, Elizabeth Miller (Jim Thomas) of Clarendon, Theresa Schultz (Jay) of Bonita Springs, Fla., and Christopher Miller (Lark) of Mercer; 5 grandchildren; 3 stepgrandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Calvin, of 51 years, 2 sisters and 5 brothers.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1145 Buffalo St., Franklin, with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Conestoga Memorial Park.

Guest book can be signed at www.flynnfuneralhome.com.

Donations may be made to Daughters of the King at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Franklin, PA or the Shy Wolf Sanctuary.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.