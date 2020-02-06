Grant Application Brings Hope That Money Will Rain for Clarion Borough Stormwater Projects

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Borough submitted an application in December for a $424,443.00 grant to the PA Small Water and Sewer Program with a $74,902.00 local match for a project that would address stormwater problems in five locations in the town.

Clarion County Commissioners briefly discussed the project at its recent work session and indicated they would be passing a letter of support at the Tuesday, February 12, regular meeting.

“The Borough’s stormwater infrastructure has fallen into disrepair in many places, and increasingly heavy rainfall is putting additional strain on the deteriorating system,” wrote the Commissioners in a draft letter of support.

“The Borough’s stormwater system has begun to fail in certain areas, resulting in uncontrolled stormwater runoff, flooding, sinkholes, and property damage. As Clarion County Commissioners, we support the Borough’s proposed upgrades to provide the infrastructure that reduces flooding, encourages long-term growth, and supports a vibrant quality of life.

“We commend Clarion Borough’s commitment to addressing stormwater infrastructure needs and fully support the Borough’s grant application.”

The EADS Group prepared the estimate for the proposed improvements, and Delta Development guided the application preparation and submission.

Urgency and age

“These are our projects that have a mixture of urgency and age to them,” said Todd Colosimo, Clarion Borough Project Coordinator. “We have a local match, and that will be paid by Clarion Borough and not the Storm Water Authority.”

The five locations include Emerson Way, Tippin Drive, Sunset Drive, Whitehill Place, and Boundary Street.

Asked if the Borough receives the grant, would there be any impact on the stormwater fee planned, Colosimo said that wasn’t likely.

“The board has not taken any action on reducing the fee,” continued Colosimo. “There was a postcard in the mail last year stating likely fees, and we’re hoping to start them this year. We’re hoping for the second quarter.”

The following information comes directly from the borough grant application.

What do you plan to accomplish with this project?

Clarion Borough faces challenges associated with aging stormwater infrastructure in an environment with stringent regulations and growing stormwater management costs.

Much of the stormwater system was installed in the first half of the 20th century. Over the years, the Borough has invested in upgrading and repairing components of the system; however, many of the original metal and clay stormwater pipelines are still in place. Numerous stormwater pipelines are rusting away or falling apart – leaking and collapsing, clogging with debris, causing backup and sinkholes, and undermining streets.

The Borough has five sites with pressing stormwater infrastructure needs that have begun to cause economic and physical damage to the community, including homes, businesses, and infrastructure. The current condition of stormwater infrastructure at these sites endangers both the environment and public health, while also undermining economic growth.

How do you plan to accomplish it?

Clarion Borough’s stormwater system serves nearly 6,000 residents and 300 businesses. The Borough is proposing stormwater upgrades to five sites across the Borough that will help to reduce flood risk, improve water quality, and provide resilient infrastructure for sustainable, long-term growth.

These stormwater upgrades will reduce the Borough’s flood risk by addressing one of the major sources of existing flooding: older commercial and residential developments that lack adequate provisions for managing stormwater. Installation of new storm sewer piping and inlets will assist in capturing and containing runoff to reduce flood risk for public and private properties throughout the Borough.

As Clarion Borough grows and develops its local economy, the proposed improvements offer a sustainable and effective approach to reduce existing and emerging stormwater management issues while balancing other community priorities, which include attracting private investment and job creation.

Scope of work

The Clarion Borough Stormwater Project will include the following scope of work:

Project Site 1: Emerson Way, Installation of 240 linear feet of 48-inch storm sewer slip lining

Project Site 2: Tippin Drive

Installation of 900 linear feet of 18-inch storm sewer piping Installation of six inlets and connection to existing inlet Minor asphalt and unpaved restoration

Project Site 3: Sunset Drive

Installation of 1,000 linear feet of 18-inch storm sewer piping Installation of eight inlets Installation of two discharge aprons Minor asphalt and unpaved restoration

Project Site 4: Whitehill Place

Installation of 500 linear feet of 18-inch storm sewer piping Installation of five inlets Minor asphalt and unpaved restoration

Project Site 5: Boundary Street

Installation of 320 linear feet of 24-inch storm sewer piping Installation of three inlets Minor asphalt and unpaved restoration

Projected Schedule and Key Milestones and Dates

Upon award announcement, Clarion Borough will begin the design and engineering of the proposed stormwater improvements. Construction is anticipated to begin in Summer 2020 and be completed by December 2020.

