Jeffery A. Fry, 43, of Utica, died from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday morning, February 4, 2020.

He was born in Oil City on May 3, 1976 to Ellen (Stancil) Fry of Oil City and the late Cary B. Fry.

Jeff was a graduate of Oil City High School.

He loved to shoot pool and was active with many pool leagues. He was a former member of the Rainbow Archery Club.

He attended the Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church in Franklin.

Jeff enjoyed archery, hunting, and had a passion for cars. He also enjoyed the companionship of his pets.

Jeff was employed as a certified auto mechanic for over twenty years.

He is survived by his mother, Ellen Fry of Oil City; three children: D.J. Quick and his wife Maria, and their son Liam of Tacoma, Washington, Alex Fry of Franklin, and Kaylyn Fry of Franklin; his brother, Mike McKibben of Oil City; his sister, Heather Hutchinson and her husband Wayne, and their children, Rebecca and Sean, of Oil City; and his former spouse, Kelly Fry, of Franklin.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Cary B. Fry; and his uncle, James Fry.

Friends will be received Saturday, (Feb. 8) from 10 a.m. until noon in the Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township, where a funeral service will follow Saturday at noon, with Rev. Darrell Greenawalt, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main St., Seneca, PA 16346.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.hilebest.com.

