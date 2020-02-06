 

Keystone Boys Secure KSAC South Title

Thursday, February 6, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Marc Rearick Keystone Mary RearickKNOX, Pa. (D9Sports) – Marc Rearick hit three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 17 points, as Keystone won its second consecutive KSAC South title with a 70-38 win over visiting Redbank Valley.

(Photo: Marc Rearick scored 17 points to help Keystone clinch its second straight KSAC South title Wednesday night. Photo by Mary Rearick)

Troy Johnson also reached double digits for the well-balanced Panthers, who led 30-17 at halftime before outscoring Redbank Valley 26-9 in the third quarter, with 11 points.

Brandon Pierce and Colin Say both chipped in eight points in the victory with Isaak Jones and Gavin Hogue scoring seven apiece. The seven for Hogue matched his season-high.

Bryson Bain and Declan Fricko each scored nine points for Redbank Valley, which was playing without second-leading scorer Chris Marshall, who missed the game with an injury.


