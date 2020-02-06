Knox Volunteer Fire Company to Host Community Dinner on Saturday

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Knox Volunteer Fire Company will be hosting a Community Dinner on Saturday, February 8.

The event will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Knox Volunteer Fire Company.

Dinner will include stuffed chicken breast, mashed potatoes, corn, a roll, and a homemade dessert.

Takeout is also available.

The cost is a donation of your choice to the fire company.

All proceeds benefit Knox Volunteer Fire Company.

