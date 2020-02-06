Lauretta Marie Deal, 59, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at her home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

There will be no visitation or services, per her request.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with final arrangements.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.