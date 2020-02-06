Man Accused of Breaking Through Door, Assaulting Woman

JENKS TWP., Pa. (ETY) – Charges have been filed against a local man who allegedly broke the door to a woman’s residence, then shoved her down and struck her in the face with his elbow.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 29-year-old James Douglas Porter, of Marienville.

Marienville-based State Police received a call around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, February 2, regarding a dispute between a man and a woman at a residence on Park Circle in Marienville, Jenks Township, Forest County.

According to a criminal complaint, Troopers Snyder and Weaver responded to the scene where they met with the female victim. The victim reported that James Douglas Porter had been drinking in celebration of winning a lifting competition that day, and when they arrived home, he was looking for more alcohol to continue celebrating. The victim said she had hidden the alcohol due to her having a no drinking policy in her home and said she and Porter then engaged in a verbal argument, and Porter asked for the keys and said he was leaving.

The victim told police when Porter walked outside to look for the keys, she locked him out of her apartment. Porter then broke through the door, causing damage to the frame and the locks on the door. The woman said Porter then went to the kitchen and began violently shaking the kitchen counter, the complaint indicates.

She told police when she tried to stop him, Porter shoved her back, causing her to fall, then when she attempted to stand up, he struck her in the face with his elbow, causing her to fall into the counter and cupboards, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes Trooper Snyder observed Long had a swollen and bruised left eye and a swollen and “busted” lip.

Porter was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, February 2, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

He remains free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, with Judge Miller presiding.

