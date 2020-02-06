Michael Patton Advising: The Secure Act and Your Retirement Savings
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article on The Secure Act and Your Retirement Savings:
The Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act was enacted in December 2019 as part of a larger federal spending package. This long-awaited legislation expands savings opportunities for workers and includes new requirements and incentives for employers that provide retirement benefits.
At the same time, it restricts a popular estate planning strategy for individuals with significant assets in IRAs and employer-sponsored retirement plans.
Read the full article here.
Patton Financial Advising
51 1/2 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400
470 Broad Street
New Bethlehem, PA 16242
814-275-2300
Toll-free 1-877-547-2751
Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com
Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership from any other entity.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.