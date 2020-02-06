Michael Patton Advising: The Secure Act and Your Retirement Savings

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article on The Secure Act and Your Retirement Savings:

The Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act was enacted in December 2019 as part of a larger federal spending package. This long-awaited legislation expands savings opportunities for workers and includes new requirements and incentives for employers that provide retirement benefits.

At the same time, it restricts a popular estate planning strategy for individuals with significant assets in IRAs and employer-sponsored retirement plans.

Read the full article here.

Patton Financial Advising

51 1/2 N. 4th Avenue

Clarion, PA 16214

814-226-9400

470 Broad Street

New Bethlehem, PA 16242

814-275-2300

Toll-free 1-877-547-2751

Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com

Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership from any other entity.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.