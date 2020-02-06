Nominations Open for 2020 Young Professional of the Year

VENANGO CO., Pa. – Future Leaders and Entrepreneurs Exchange (FLEX), the young professionals organization of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Young Professional of the Year.

(Photo: 2019 Young Professional of the Year nominees and winner, Ashley Cowles, courtesy of Venango Area Chamber of Commerce)

Nominees will be recognized at FLEX Presents on Friday, April 17, at Clarion University – Venango in the newly renovated Suhr Library. The event is open to any aged professionals and will feature networking, hors d’oeuvres, beverages, and a short program, during which the Young Professional of the Year award will be given.

Nominations are open to the public. Nominees must be 18-39 years of age and live and/or work in Venango County. A review committee will choose the honoree based on their overall civic engagement and community impact, as well as how their lives are an example of the FLEX mission.

Last year, 12 nominees were recognized and Ashley Sheffer, program manager at the Venango Chamber and co-owner of Core Goods, was named the 2019 Young Professional of the Year.

Nominations are due by March 6. Learn more about the event and find a nomination form by visiting www.venangochamber.org/flex- presents. Forms can also be found at the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, located at 24 Seneca Street in Oil City, or by contacting the Chamber at chamber@venangochamber.org or (814) 676-8521. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

