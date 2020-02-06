Pair of KSAC Alumnae Help Slippery Rock Women Down Clarion U.

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. – Brooke Hinderliter scored a game-high 30 points and LeeAnn Gibson recorded her fourth double-double of the season to lead the Slippery Rock University women’s basketball team to a 76-58 win over Clarion University at Morrow Field House Wednesday evening.

(Photo of Slippery Rock’s Brooke Hinderliter, a Redbank Valley graduate. Photo by Mike Schnelle)

With the victory, SRU improves to 6-16 overall with a 4-12 mark in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division. Clarion falls to 4-18 overall and 2-13 in conference play with the loss.

Hinderliter earned her third 30-point game of the season by going 8-for-17 from the field along with a 13-for-15 showing from the free-throw line. In the process of making 13 free throws, which is the third-highest single-game total at The Rock, the senior surpassed Heather Kearney (1995-99) for the most made free throws in program history with 467.

Gibson, who ranks fourth in the PSAC in rebounding, scored 15 points while grabbing a career-high 15 rebounds. The senior has finished with a double-double in three of Slippery Rock’s last six games.

Karington Ketterer used an eight-point first half to finish the night with 11 points, six rebounds and a career-best four blocks to round out The Rock starters in double figures. Ketterer has recorded two or more blocks in three of Slippery Rock’s last five games.

Daeja Quick played facilitator Wednesday, dishing out a game-high five assists in addition to scoring eight points. Madison Johnson assisted Gibson in cleaning up the boards as she added eight rebounds to go along with six points.

Anyah Curd continued to provide Slippery Rock with a reliable post presence off the bench with two blocks and five rebounds.

As a team, The Rock’s +13 rebounding margin (47-34) over the Golden Eagles was its best of the season.

Clarion jumped out to an early 12-6 lead thanks to a four-straight made 3-pointers, two of which came from Celeste Ryman to force an early timeout by Slippery Rock. SRU responded by going on a 13-0 run to close out the first quarter thanks to a combined 11 points by Gibson and Ketterer to give The Rock a 21-12 advantage.

The Golden Eagles finally broke the 13-0 run with an Emily Hegedus made 3-pointer to open the second quarter followed by a Yasmin Lewis field goal that cut the Slippery Rock lead to 21-17 with 8:27 remaining before the halftime break.

SRU responded with yet another run of its own, closing out the first half on a 19-5 spurt led by Hindeliter who recorded 12 points in just eight minutes to give Slippery Rock a 40-22 lead heading into halftime.

The Rock’s lead grew to as many as 22 points in the second half and would not fall below 13 thanks to Hinderliter scoring 16 points following the break en route to a convincing 76-58 home victory for Slippery Rock.

SRU played one of its most complete games of the season. Offensively, The Rock converted 43.6 percent (24-for-55) of its shots from the field while making 78.6 percent (22-for-28) of their attempts from the free-throw line. Slippery Rock’s performance at the foul line was a welcome return to its normal stellar shooting efforts following a season-worst showing its last game against Cal U.

On the defensive end of the court, Slippery Rock limited Clarion to a 33.3 field goal percentage (22-for-66) and turned 12 Golden Eagle turnovers into 15 points. Lewis provided the Golden Eagle offense with 14 points to go with five rebounds.

