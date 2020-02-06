 

Say What?!: Woman Recognizes Long-Lost Dog’s Photo on Beer Can

Thursday, February 6, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

Woman-recognizes-long-lost-dogs-photo-on-beer-canMANATEE COUNTY, Fl. – A Minnesota woman is due to be reunited with the dog who ran away from home three years ago after a Florida brewery put the canine’s face on a beer can while it was staying in a shelter.

Monica Mathis said she was on social media when she saw a story about Motorworks Brewing putting photos of dogs at the Manatee County Animal Services shelter on their beer cans to find homes for the canines.

Read the full story here.


