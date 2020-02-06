 

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: The Liberty House to Host Dinner for Two Valentine’s Special!

Thursday, February 6, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

box of chocolateCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Liberty House in Clarion is the place to go this Valentine’s Day!

You won’t find a better deal than dinner for 2 for $25.00.

The meal includes your choice of steak, fish, broasted chicken, or seafood alfredo. Your meal comes with a salad, choice of potato, dinner roll, soda or ice tea, and choice of dessert.

Hours for this special will be 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 14.

The Valentine’s Day Special is open to the public.

More about The Liberty House Restaurant:

The Liberty House Restaurant is open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.

A breakfast buffet is served on Sundays from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

The restaurant is closed on Saturdays and Mondays.

It is open to the general public. However, membership does have its privileges. Members receive a 10% discount on all meals. They also have access to a daily $5.00 meal in the bar each day for both lunch and dinner. Members need not be veterans, the VFW has a social membership, as well.

More information can be found on their Facebook Page.

The Liberty House Restaurant is located at 603 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.


