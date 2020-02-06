Wednesday’s District 9 Basketball Scores
Feb. 5 basketball scores.
BOYS
D9 LEAGUE
St. Marys 61, Punxsutawney 42
KSAC NORTH
A-C Valley 61, Venango Catholic 32
Union 56, Forest Area 51
Clarion-Limestone 68, North Clarion 55
KSAC SOUTH
Keystone 70, Redbank Valley 38
Clarion 71, Cranberry 45
Karns City 56, Moniteau 50
NON-CONFERENCE
Johnsonburg 44, Brockway 30
GIRLS
D9 LEAGUE
Brookville 53, Elk County Catholic 32
KSAC NORTH
A-C Valley 47, Venango Catholic 21
MOSHANNON VALLEY LEAGUE
Glendale 64, Curwensville 26
MOUNTAIN LEAGUE
Clearfield at Central-Martinsburg – PPD to Feb. 10
NTL
Cameron County 59, Oswayo Valley 27
Port Allegany 72, Galeton 35
Coudersport 59, Austin 24
Otto-Eldred 58, Smethport 36
NON-CONFERENCE
Ridgway 33, Johnsonburg 14
Brockway 44, Redbank Valley 43
Rocky Grove 28, Forest Area 22
Tidioute Charter 41, Sheffield 36
