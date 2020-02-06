Wednesday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Feb. 5 basketball scores.

BOYS

D9 LEAGUE

St. Marys 61, Punxsutawney 42

KSAC NORTH

A-C Valley 61, Venango Catholic 32

Union 56, Forest Area 51

Clarion-Limestone 68, North Clarion 55

KSAC SOUTH

Keystone 70, Redbank Valley 38

Clarion 71, Cranberry 45

Karns City 56, Moniteau 50

NON-CONFERENCE

Johnsonburg 44, Brockway 30

GIRLS

D9 LEAGUE

Brookville 53, Elk County Catholic 32

KSAC NORTH

A-C Valley 47, Venango Catholic 21

MOSHANNON VALLEY LEAGUE

Glendale 64, Curwensville 26

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Clearfield at Central-Martinsburg – PPD to Feb. 10

NTL

Cameron County 59, Oswayo Valley 27

Port Allegany 72, Galeton 35

Coudersport 59, Austin 24

Otto-Eldred 58, Smethport 36

NON-CONFERENCE

Ridgway 33, Johnsonburg 14

Brockway 44, Redbank Valley 43

Rocky Grove 28, Forest Area 22

Tidioute Charter 41, Sheffield 36

