 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Wednesday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Thursday, February 6, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Feb. 5 basketball scores.

BOYS

D9 LEAGUE

St. Marys 61, Punxsutawney 42

KSAC NORTH

A-C Valley 61, Venango Catholic 32
Union 56, Forest Area 51
Clarion-Limestone 68, North Clarion 55

KSAC SOUTH

Keystone 70, Redbank Valley 38
Clarion 71, Cranberry 45
Karns City 56, Moniteau 50

NON-CONFERENCE

Johnsonburg 44, Brockway 30

GIRLS

D9 LEAGUE

Brookville 53, Elk County Catholic 32

KSAC NORTH

A-C Valley 47, Venango Catholic 21

MOSHANNON VALLEY LEAGUE

Glendale 64, Curwensville 26

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Clearfield at Central-Martinsburg – PPD to Feb. 10

NTL

Cameron County 59, Oswayo Valley 27
Port Allegany 72, Galeton 35
Coudersport 59, Austin 24
Otto-Eldred 58, Smethport 36

NON-CONFERENCE

Ridgway 33, Johnsonburg 14
Brockway 44, Redbank Valley 43
Rocky Grove 28, Forest Area 22
Tidioute Charter 41, Sheffield 36


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.