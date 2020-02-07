A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Snow, mainly before 3pm. High near 30. West wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Tonight – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. West wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday Night – Cloudy, with a low around 22. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow after 1pm, mixing with rain after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Snow likely before midnight, then rain and snow between midnight and 4am, then rain after 4am. Low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday – Rain and snow likely before 9am, then rain likely between 9am and 5pm, then a chance of rain and snow after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night – A chance of snow before 7pm, then a chance of snow after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow before 4pm, then a chance of rain between 4pm and 5pm, then a chance of rain and snow after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow before 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Wednesday Night – Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday – Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.