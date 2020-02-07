Brookville Advances to PIAA Class 2A Dual Meet Wrestling Quarterfinals

HERSHEY, Pa. (D9Sports) – In a match that wasn’t as close as the final score would indicate, Brookville won its first-round match at the PIAA Class 2A dual meet championships, 42-33, over Tunkhannock Thursday afternoon at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa.

(Photo: Owen Reinsel (left) recorded a fall during Brookville’s opening-round PIAA Class 2A victory Thursday. Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

The Raiders actually secured the victory with four bouts to go leading 42-9 before forfeiting the final four bouts to the Tigers.



Pins by Wyatt Kulick and Wyatt Griffin at 152 and 160 pounds helped Brookville take and early 12-0 lead, and despite a decision by Tunkhannock’s Luke Carpenter at 170 pounds and a default was given to Tunkhannock’s Jeffrey Meader at 182 pounds when he was “slammed” to the mat by Brookville’s Elliott Park and was unable to continue, the Raiders were never really challenged.

After Park lost, the Tigers had a chance to take the lead or forge a tie when Frankie Scranta started out strong against Cole LaBenne at 195 pounds taking an 8-4 lead after one period.

But LaBenne got a reversal and then a near fall in the span of 29 seconds in the second period to take a 9-8 lead.

A reversal by Scranta gave the Tiger a 10-9 lead at the end of the period, and then LaBenne allowed an escape early in the third period that put Scranta up 11-9.

However, after Scranta was given a stall warning at the 1:21 mark of the third, LaBenne got a takedown with 43 seconds left to tie the bout at 11 and then recorded a two-point nearfall with 28 seconds remaining to win 13-11 and give Brookville a 15-9 lead.

Nathan Taylor (220 pounds) and Colby Whitehill (285 pounds) followed with pins that pushed the Raiders lead to 27-9, and Cayden Walter recorded a 6-5 decision over Owen Woods at 106 pounds to make it 30-9.

Walter and Woods were tied at four after the second period, but Walter recorded a takedown with 43 seconds left to go up 6-4.

After receiving a stall warning with 16 seconds to wrestle, Walter was penalized a point with nine seconds left and issued a caution warning at the same point to set the final score.

Owen Reinsel then wasted little time recording a pin at 113 pounds to make it 36-9, and Brayden Kunselman was awarded a forfeit at 120 pounds to give the match to Brookville.

The Raiders will wrestle Southern Columbia, a 55-21 winner over Corry, in the quarterfinals at Noon Friday. The winner will advance to Friday night’s semifinal match against the winner of the Westmont Hilltop/Chestnut Ridge match with the loser going into the consolation bracket. See the Class 2A bracket here.

BROOKVILLE 42, TUNKHANNOCK 33

152 pounds: Wyatt Kulik (B) won by fall at 1:22 over Alexzandre Pierce (Brookville 6-0)

160 pounds: Wyatt Griffin (B) won by fall at 1:47 ver Sean Meder (Brookville 12-0)

170 pounds: Luke Carpenter (T) 5-3 over Hayden Kramer (Brookville 12-3)

182 pounds: Jeffrey Meader (T) won by default at 54 seconds over Elliott Park (Brookville 12-9)

195 pounds: Cole LaBenne (B) 13-11 over Frankie Scranta (Brookville 15-9)

220 pounds: Nathan Taylor (B) won by fall at 1:25 over Nick Marabell (Brookville 21-9)

285 pounds: Colby Whitehill (B) won by fall at 2:50 over Jhamal Zacharia (Brookville 27-9)

106 pounds: Cayden Walter (B) 6-5 over Owen Woods (Brookville 30-9)

113 pounds: Owen Reinsel (B) won by fall at 22 seconds over Jeb Stephens (Brookville 36-9)

120 pounds: Brayden Kunselman (B) won by forfeit (Brookville 42-9)

126 pounds: David Evans (T) won by forfeit (Brookville 42-15)

132 pounds: Matt Rosentel (T) won by forfeit (Brookville 42-21)

138 pounds: Ethan Munley (T) won by forfeit (Brookville 42-27)

145 pounds: Gavin D”Amato (T) won by forfeit (Brookville 42-33)

