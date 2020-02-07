Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Apple Dumpling Dessert

Serve this winter comfort dessert with a glass of Pinot Noir!

Apple Dumpling Dessert

Ingredients

Pastry:

4 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons salt

1-1/3 cups shortening

8 to 9 tablespoons cold water

Filling:

8 cups chopped peeled tart apples

1/4 cup sugar

3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Syrup:

2 cups water

1 cup packed brown sugar

Vanilla ice cream

Directions

~In a large bowl, combine flour and salt; cut in shortening until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle with water, one tablespoon at a time, and toss with a fork until dough can be formed into a ball. Divide dough into four parts.

~On a lightly floured surface, roll one apart to fit the bottom of an ungreased 13-in. x 9-in. baking dish. Place in dish; top with a third of the apples. Combine sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle a third over apples.

~Repeat layers of pastry, apples, and cinnamon-sugar twice. Roll out remaining dough to fit top of dish and place on top. Using a sharp knife, cut 2-in. slits through all layers at once.

~For syrup, bring water and sugar to a boil. Cook and stir until sugar is dissolved. Pour over top crust. Bake at 400° for 35 to 40 minutes (or until browned and bubbly).

~Serve warm with a scoop of ice cream.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.