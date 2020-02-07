 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Apple Dumpling Dessert

Serve this winter comfort dessert with a glass of Pinot Noir!

Apple Dumpling Dessert

Ingredients

Pastry:

4 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons salt
1-1/3 cups shortening
8 to 9 tablespoons cold water

Filling:

8 cups chopped peeled tart apples
1/4 cup sugar
3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Syrup:

2 cups water
1 cup packed brown sugar
Vanilla ice cream

Directions

~In a large bowl, combine flour and salt; cut in shortening until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle with water, one tablespoon at a time, and toss with a fork until dough can be formed into a ball. Divide dough into four parts.

~On a lightly floured surface, roll one apart to fit the bottom of an ungreased 13-in. x 9-in. baking dish. Place in dish; top with a third of the apples. Combine sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle a third over apples.

~Repeat layers of pastry, apples, and cinnamon-sugar twice. Roll out remaining dough to fit top of dish and place on top. Using a sharp knife, cut 2-in. slits through all layers at once.

~For syrup, bring water and sugar to a boil. Cook and stir until sugar is dissolved. Pour over top crust. Bake at 400° for 35 to 40 minutes (or until browned and bubbly).

~Serve warm with a scoop of ice cream.


