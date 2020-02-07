DCNR Announces Funding Availability for Snowmobile, ATV Projects Throughout Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced applications will be accepted through Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in a department grant program benefitting snowmobile- and ATV-related projects throughout Pennsylvania.

“These grants are designed to enhance the riding experience and enjoyment of ATV and snowmobile enthusiasts across the state, who supply funding when they register their vehicles,” said Dunn. “We know improved riding means more visitors to areas where their numbers can have a positive economic impact on nearby communities.”

Grants are open to municipalities, and non-profit and private organizations. The application period opened February 3 and will close March 31, 2020.

Proposed snowmobile and ATV related projects eligible for DCNR grants include:

Planning

Land acquisition

Development

Rehabilitation

Maintenance

Purchase of equipment for maintenance and construction

Development of educational programs related to snowmobile and ATV trails and facilities

No match is required for this funding, however, applications providing matching funding will be given additional consideration.

With a few limited exceptions, all snowmobiles and ATVs in Pennsylvania must have a registration issued by DCNR.

Statewide, Pennsylvania has 29,562 active registered snowmobiles and 179,017 active registered ATVs.

Grants are administered by DCNR with funding provided from $20 registrations required every two years.

To apply for snowmobile or ATV grants, visit DCNR’s grants portal.

