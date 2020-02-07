Edward Donald, Kaufman, age 77, of Forest Drive, Summerville, PA, died at the Butler Hospital on February 6, 2020.

Ed was born in Ellwood City, PA on September 10, 1942. He was the son of the late Donald A. Kaufman and Sara Viola Bracken Kaufman. He was married to Patricia A. Nagel Kaufman. She preceded him in death on January 22, 2013. He was a Presbyterian by faith.

He served in the United States Navy and the Pennsylvania National Guard for over 20 years. Ed was a graduate of Geneva College. In additional Ed was a supervisor at the Clarion County Assistance Office for more than 30 years.

Ed belonged to the Jefferson County Historical Society and the Clarion County Historical Society. He was also a member of the Society for Pennsylvania Archeology. He was a past member of the Clarion Kiwanis Club where he served as the secretary for a number of years. Ed served with the New Bethlehem Volunteer Ambulance Service. He was an EMT and Paramedic with the New Bethlehem Service. He also taught EMT classes in New Bethlehem.

Surviving Ed is a daughter, Kristina Martin (Scott) of Strattanville; one granddaughter, Chelsea Kaufman Snyder (Kristopher) of Charlotte, NC. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, William Nagel, Jr. (Annie); sister-in-law, Barbara Averso (Dominick, Jr.); one nephew, Dominick Averso III, two nieces, Tanya Averso and Dawn Norco (Cody).

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and nephew, William Nagel III.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 330 Wood Street, Clarion, Pa 16214.

A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 11 a.m.

Prior to the funeral service, American Legion Unit 66 will hold military honors.

Interment will be in the Clarion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Cancer Center at the Clarion Hospital, Clarion, Pa or to the Jefferson County Historical Society in Brookville, PA.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

