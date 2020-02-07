Edward Shpakoff, 90, of Clarion, formerly of Arnold, passed away Thursday evening, February 6, 2020 at the Clarion Hospital.

He was born on December 25, 1929 in Cokeburg, PA, North Bethlehem Twp.; son of the late Ignatti H. and Gertrude Gregor Shpakoff.

Edward graduated from Arnold High School in 1947 and then started his Apprentice Electrician training in 1948 at ALCOA in New Kensington.

Edward joined the US Navy in 1949 and after Basic training, he went to Electronics Technicians School in Great Lakes, IL. Upon graduating there, he reported aboard the USS LST 983. The Captain sent him to Motion Picture Operators school in Norfolk, VA, where the Korean War started when he was there. The ship participated in training Marines during the war and traveled up and down the east coast, including the West Indies. The ship took part of 2 convoys sailing to THULE Greenland in 1951 and 1952 to bring supplies and civilians to build an Air Force base at the top of the world. In 1952 the ship also preceded even more north to examine an area for an emergency air strip that was to be near the Nunatarusak Fjord, next to the Moletes Glacier. It was on these two trips to Greenland that he became a member of the “ROYAL ORDER OF THE BLUE NOSE” for crossing the Arctic Circle. Edward then mustered out of the Navy in 1953 as Petty Officer ET3.

He returned to ALCOA and finished his apprenticeship to become an Electrician. After being laid off during a recession from 1958 to 1960, he found work at the US Post Office in New Kensington, Pittsburgh Standard Conduit in Verona, and American St-Gobain in Jeanette. In 1963, he found employment in ALCOA Research laboratories in New Kensington and then retired in 1992.

He married the former Deanna Pearl McGuire on August 22, 1990; whom survives.

After retirement, Edward and Deanna moved to Limestone Twp. near Clarion in 1993.

He was a member of the American Legion Post #249 of Strattanville.

Edward had two sports that he enjoyed, bowling, until 1996 when his back couldn’t take the weight of the ball, but still bowled until 2010 using the Wii program. He was a member of Pinecrest Country Club, where he won 2 Member-member tournaments and in 1997 at the age of 67, had a hole in one, then repeated in 2000 at the age of 70.

Edward is survived by his loving wife: Deanna, of 29 years; his step-son: Kevin Allen and his wife, Shari, of Butler; his step-daughters: Noreen Shirey and her husband, Bill, of Clarion, Marjie Bish and her husband, Eric, of New Hampshire, and Mary Jo McFeely and her husband, Lance, of North East; eight grandchildren: Kaitlyn Makajil and her husband, Rommel, Jacob Allen and his wife, Malala, Spencer Shirey, Michaela, Carter, and Sydney Bish, and Madison and Riley McFeely; and two great grandchildren: William and Millan Allen.

He is also survived by a sister: Martha Dorbritz and her husband, Robert, of New Kensington; a brother: Malcolm Shpakoff and his wife, Jean, of Clarion; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents; a sister: Anita Evans; and a brother: Gregory Shpakoff.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

At Edwards request, there will be no public visitation.

All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials or donations can be made in Edward’s name to the Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Department, 9790 Route 66, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

