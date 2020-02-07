Featured Local Job: Full-Time RN at Clarion VNA

Clarion Forest VNA is now searching for a full-time RN for our Hospice team.

Clarion Forest VNA is a 4 Star non-profit organization that provides in-home health care and hospice services to patients. Clarion Forest VNA has been bringing high quality, compassionate care to homes for over 40 years.

The candidate best fit for this position is well-organized, has excellent documentation skills, and desires a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with patient interaction.

Requirements:

Licensed as an RN in Pennsylvania

Recent acute care experience; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are Monday-Friday 8:00AM – 4:00PM; Rotating Weekends, Evenings, and Holidays

Full-time employees are eligible for Health, Dental, and Vision, Paid Time Off, 401K and more!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and send with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to hrinfo@cfvna.org. For additional information please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400 EOE.

