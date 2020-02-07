Isaak Jones Named Clarion Rehab/CHAMP December Student-Athlete of the Month

CLARION, Pa. – Isaak Jones, a senior representing Keystone High School, is the December Clarion Rehab Services/CHAMP (Clarion Hospital Athletic Medicine Program) Student-Athlete of the Month.

(Photo (from left) Seth Babington, Owner of Clarion Rehab; Holly Bachman, Keystone Athletic Trainer; Isaak Jones; Kari Best, Director of Sports Medicine)

Jones participates in football and basketball and is a member of the school choir, select ensemble, and school musicals. He is also a participant of TeenPact Leadership Schools in Pennsylvania and was selected to be a staff member and is a member of Grace E.C Church praise band.

Isaak has also earned his Eagle Scout and helped to raise over $27,000 to build a pavilion for the Cancer Center at the Clarion Hospital. His hobbies include spending time outdoors, hunting, weightlifting, playing his guitar, and working on skills to better his sports. Isaak is a lifeguard at the Clarion Borough pool and referees for the flag football league as well.

His future plans are to attend Grove City College for Conservation Biology and he plans to play football for them. His favorite sports memory is “helping my football team to a winning, record-breaking season, and winning the (D9 League) South conference title in 2019.”

Isaak states the most inspiring people in his life are “my parents because they taught my siblings and me good Christian morals and work ethics growing up. They have been my biggest inspiration.”

Jones received gift certificates from both the Pizza Pub and DE Sports Inc. as part of his award.

