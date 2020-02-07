 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Keystone Boys Inch Closer to Top Seed With Win Over Cranberry

Friday, February 7, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Andrew Lauer Keystone Mary RearickSENECA, Pa. (D9Sports) – Behind 32 combined points from Troy Johnson and Andrew Lauer, Keystone wrapped up KSAC South play with a 63-37 win at Cranberry.

(Photo of Keystone’s Andrew Lauer. Photo by Mary Rearick)

A day after clinching its second consecutive KSAC South title, the Panthers (19-2 overall, 9-1 KSAC South) got 17 points from Johnson and 15 from Lauer while sweeping the season series from the Berries (7-13, 1-9).

Brandon Pierce also reached double digits for Keystone with 10 points, while Gavin Hogue added four assists.

Matt McQuaide scored 18 points for Cranberry.

Keystone can secure the top seed in the District 9 Class 2A playoffs with a win over North Clarion Tuesday. Cranberry finishes the season with home games against Kane Tuesday and Forest Area Wednesday.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.