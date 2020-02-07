 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

BREAKING NEWS: Venango County Man Charged with Sexual Exploitation of Children

Friday, February 7, 2020 @ 12:02 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-redVENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County man is facing multiple felony charges for sexual exploitation of children.

According to a release from the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department, an investigation starting around April 1, 2018, was conducted concerning the sexual exploitation of children at a location in Franklin.

Police say at the conclusion of the investigation, charges were filed against 37-year-old Jeffrey Ray Storm Jr., of Cooperstown.

Court documents indicate Storm was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 8:56 a.m. on Friday, February 7, on the following charges:

– Sexual Exploitation Of Children Offense Defined, Felony 2
– Contact/Communication With Minor-Sexual Abuse, Felony 2
– Photograph/Film/Depict on Computer Sex Act – Knowingly or Permitting Child, Felony 2
– Child Pornography, Felony 2
– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3
– Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

He is currently free on $25,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, with Judge Lowrey presiding.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.