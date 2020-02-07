BREAKING NEWS: Venango County Man Charged with Sexual Exploitation of Children

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County man is facing multiple felony charges for sexual exploitation of children.

According to a release from the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department, an investigation starting around April 1, 2018, was conducted concerning the sexual exploitation of children at a location in Franklin.

Police say at the conclusion of the investigation, charges were filed against 37-year-old Jeffrey Ray Storm Jr., of Cooperstown.

Court documents indicate Storm was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 8:56 a.m. on Friday, February 7, on the following charges:

– Sexual Exploitation Of Children Offense Defined, Felony 2

– Contact/Communication With Minor-Sexual Abuse, Felony 2

– Photograph/Film/Depict on Computer Sex Act – Knowingly or Permitting Child, Felony 2

– Child Pornography, Felony 2

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

He is currently free on $25,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, with Judge Lowrey presiding.

