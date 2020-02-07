Edwin C. “Ed” Wolbert, 90, of Lucinda, passed away early Friday morning, February 7, 2020 at the Clarion Hospital.

He was born on June 7, 1929 in Snydersburg; son of the late Leonard and Charlotte Schmader Wolbert.

Ed was the last remaining member of his family.

He married the former Elizabeth I. “Betty” Hepfl on June 10, 1952; whom preceded him in death on April 24, 2018.

He served in the US Army during the Korean War.

Ed worked as a tree cutter for Morris Lumber Company in Ohio for over 30 years. He then worked for C & K Coal Company in Clarion as an Oiler until he retired.

He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion. Ed was also a life member of the Knights of Columbus.

He enjoyed crossword puzzles and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Ed is survived by his daughter: Cindy Green and her husband, Ed, Clarion; two sons: Ed Wolbert, Jr. and his wife, Denise, of Murrysville and Randy “Snuff” Wolbert and his wife, Judy, of Corsica; eight grandchildren: Jonathan, Jessica, Jason, Emily, Sarah, Randy, Jr., Liz, and Sean; eight great grandchildren; and a close friend and neighbor: Terry Aites of Lucinda.

He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife; and nine siblings: Gerve, Claude, Lucille, Mercedes, Vincent, Roy, Shirley, Leonard, and Jane.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion.

Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. in the church with Rev. Monty Sayers pastor presiding.

Interment will follow in the Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Lucinda.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

