Marienville Man Faces Felony Drug Charges Following Woman’s Overdose in Clarion

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Felony drug charges have been filed against a Marienville man accused of supplying the heroin that a woman recently overdosed from in Clarion Borough.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 29-year-old Joshua Christopher Zug:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:21 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, Officer Wright, of the Clarion Borough Police Department, was dispatched by Clarion County Control to a residence in Clarion Borough for a report of a 30-year-old female in cardiac arrest from a drug overdose.

Officer Wright arrived at the scene and found the woman unresponsive, not breathing, with no pulse and blue/purple lips. The complaint notes the caller had already begun CPR, but Officer Wright took over and continued CPR until Clarion Hospital EMS arrived at the scene, at which time the woman had a faint pulse and some “gargling” breathing. EMS then administered Narcan and assisted the woman’s breathing with a bag, but the woman remained unresponsive. They then administered a second dose of Narcan, and a short time later, the woman began to respond. She then regained consciousness and refused further medical treatment.

According to the complaint, the caller advised police that she barely knew the woman and said that Joshua Zug had dropped the woman off and told the caller that he “had to go somewhere and would be back.” The caller stated she told Zug the woman could stay at her residence until he came back. She reported she took a nap and when she woke up and walked into the kitchen, saw the woman fall onto her face and turn blue. She then immediately called 9-1-1 and started CPR.

The complaint notes that Officer Wright located seven full stamp bags marked “BRIDGE” in purple ink, as well as five empty stamp bags marked “BRIDGE” in purple ink, two syringes, two blue “tie offs,” a black Trac Phone, and a contact lens case on the kitchen table. The known woman allegedly stated all of the items belonged to her and said that she and Zug had gone to Pittsburgh on the night of January 31 for Zug to purchase cocaine and heroin.

According to the complaint, the woman told police that Zug’s dealer did not have the drugs the night they went down, so they stayed in Pittsburgh all night and Zug met with his dealer on the morning of February 1 while she waited in Zug’s car. She said Zug supplied her with the heroin that she overdosed on and that he also supplied her with cocaine which was located mixed with water in the contact lens case. The woman told police the cocaine was mixed with water because she “shoots up,” and said Zug also brought back cocaine and delivered it to another person prior to going to the caller’s residence.

The complaint states the caller called Zug through Facebook Messenger while Officer Wright was present to notify Zug that the woman had overdosed and police and an ambulance were at her residence.

According to the complaint, Zug then ended the call and did not return to the residence.

The woman advised that Zug also supplied heroin to another female who overdosed at Zug’s residence on January 31, the complaint indicates.

Zug was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, February 2.

Unable to post $75,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, with Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn presiding.

