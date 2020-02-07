UPDATE: PennDOT Reduces Speed Limits on Interstate 80 in Northwest Region

CLARION CO., Pa. – Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 80 in Mercer, Venango, Butler, Clarion, and Jefferson counties.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph. The reduction is in place for the east and westbound lanes starting at the Ohio lane and continuing through Jefferson County.

Commercial vehicle traffic is permitted to use the right lane only during the speed reduction.

Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable. Roadways will not completely free of ice and snow while a winter storm event is happening. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

Drivers are advised to refill or pack an emergency travel kit in the event they become stranded. Suggested contents include a flashlight and batteries, jumper cables, first aid supplies, bottled water, and non-perishable food items.

Drivers are also urged to clear all snow and ice from a vehicle before driving. This provides an unobstructed view for the driver and eliminates the possibility of snow or ice falling from your vehicle and causing a roadway hazard. Under the vehicle code, the driver of a vehicle from which snow or ice is dislodged or falls shall be subject to a fine of up to $1,000 in cases where that snow or ices strikes another vehicle or pedestrian and causes death or serious bodily injury.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

