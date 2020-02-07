Report of Suspicious Vehicle Leads to Discovery of Marijuana, Paraphernalia in Brookville

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a report of a suspicious vehicle led to the discovery of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Brookville Borough.

Around 9:53 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, Brookville Borough Police made contact with a dark-colored vehicle that was parked in front of a known business.

Police say the vehicle was reported to be parked in the same spot for several hours with its lights on and had dark tinted windows that made it virtually impossible to see inside.

While police were approaching the vehicle, a man rolled the window down and started to speak with the officers, and the officers then detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

Police say two males in the vehicle admitted they had just smoked marijuana. Police were then able to locate numerous drug-related items inside the vehicle.

The two men, a 37-year-old Georgia man, and a 51-year-old Texas man were charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marienville-based State Police assisted at the scene.

