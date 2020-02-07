Say What?!: Firefighters Rescue Dog That Fell Through Ice on the Minnesota River

BLOOMINGTON Mn. – Firefighters in Minnesota rescued a dog that wandered out onto the ice of a partially frozen river and plunged into the water.

The Bloomington Fire Department tweeted photos showing crews venturing out onto the ice to reach the German shepherd that fell through the ice of the Minnesota River.

