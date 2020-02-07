 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

School Closings and Delays for Friday, February 7, 2020

Friday, February 7, 2020 @ 05:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

School closing delay logo midA look at the school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Friday, February 7, 2020, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar and MV Property Care.

SCHOOLS:

UPDATED: 5:38 a.m., February 7, 2020

Allegheny-Clarion School District – two-hour delay
Brockway Area School District – two-hour delay
Brockway Head Start Center – two-hour delay
Brookville Area School District – two-hour delay
Clarion Area School District – two-hour delay
Clarion-Limestone Area School District – two-hour delay
Creative Kids Learning Center – AM Pre-K – one-hour delay, Daycare Open as normal
DuBois Area School District – CLOSED
DuBois Christian Schools – CLOSED
Karns City School District – two-hour delay
Keystone School District – two-hour delay
North Clarion School District – two-hour delay
Union School District – two-hour delay

To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreClarion.com.

School delays are brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar and MV Property Care .

3448923

 

logo (1)


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.