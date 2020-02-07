School Closings and Delays for Friday, February 7, 2020
SCHOOLS:
UPDATED: 5:38 a.m., February 7, 2020
Allegheny-Clarion School District – two-hour delay
Brockway Area School District – two-hour delay
Brockway Head Start Center – two-hour delay
Brookville Area School District – two-hour delay
Clarion Area School District – two-hour delay
Clarion-Limestone Area School District – two-hour delay
Creative Kids Learning Center – AM Pre-K – one-hour delay, Daycare Open as normal
DuBois Area School District – CLOSED
DuBois Christian Schools – CLOSED
Karns City School District – two-hour delay
Keystone School District – two-hour delay
North Clarion School District – two-hour delay
Union School District – two-hour delay
