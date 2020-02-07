School Closings and Delays for Friday, February 7, 2020

A look at the school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Friday, February 7, 2020, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar and MV Property Care.

SCHOOLS:

UPDATED: 5:38 a.m., February 7, 2020

Allegheny-Clarion School District – two-hour delay

Brockway Area School District – two-hour delay

Brockway Head Start Center – two-hour delay

Brookville Area School District – two-hour delay

Clarion Area School District – two-hour delay

Clarion-Limestone Area School District – two-hour delay

Creative Kids Learning Center – AM Pre-K – one-hour delay, Daycare Open as normal

DuBois Area School District – CLOSED

DuBois Christian Schools – CLOSED

Karns City School District – two-hour delay

Keystone School District – two-hour delay

North Clarion School District – two-hour delay

Union School District – two-hour delay

