Thursday’s District 9 Basketball Scores
Friday, February 7, 2020 @ 12:02 AM
Feb. 6 basketball scores.
BOYS
KSAC SOUTH
Keystone 63, Cranberry 37
NON-CONFERENCE
Ridgway 58, Port Allegany 23
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy 55, DuBois Central Catholic 42
GIRLS
D9 LEAGUE
Punxsutawney 46, DuBois 31
