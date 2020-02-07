Thursday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Feb. 6 basketball scores.

BOYS

KSAC SOUTH

Keystone 63, Cranberry 37

NON-CONFERENCE

Ridgway 58, Port Allegany 23

St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy 55, DuBois Central Catholic 42

GIRLS

D9 LEAGUE

Punxsutawney 46, DuBois 31

