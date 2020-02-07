UPDATE: PennDOT Restores Speed Limits on I-80 in Clarion Co., Surrounding Areas

CLARION CO., Pa. – PennDOT has lifted the temporary speed limit reductions on Interstate 80 in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Traffic may now observe the normal speed limit and commercial vehicles are no longer restricted to the right (travel) lane.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to “Know Before You Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the “Check My Route” tool.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.