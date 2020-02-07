Woman Rushed to Hospital Following Route 36 Crash

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One woman was transported to a local hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Eldred Township on Monday afternoon.

According to police, around 2:53 p.m. on Monday, February 3, a two-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 36 in Eldred Township.

Police say a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe, operated by 72-year-old Deborah A. Gillung, of Brookville, and a 2019 Honda Fit, operated by 60-year-old Levi R. Guntrum Jr., of Cooksburg, were both traveling north on State Route 36 just south of Carls Lane when Gillung failed to stop with traffic and struck the rear end of Guntrum’s vehicle.

Both vehicles then drove to a nearby driveway where they came to a final rest.

Gillung, Guntrum, and Guntrum’s passenger, 57-year-old Jeanne L. Guntrum, were all wearing seatbelts.

Gillung and Levi Guntrum were not injured. Jeanne Guntrum suffered a possible injury of unknown severity and was transported to Penn Highlands Brookville by Jefferson County EMS.

Both vehicles were driven from the scene.

Gillung was cited for following too closely.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.