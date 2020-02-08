A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A slight chance of snow showers before 7am, then a chance of light snow after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of light snow. Cloudy, with a low around 23. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow before 9am, then a slight chance of snow after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Snow before 2am, then rain and snow. Low around 31. South wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday – Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 10am. High near 41. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night – A chance of rain and snow before 8pm, then a slight chance of snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of snow before noon, then a chance of rain and snow between noon and 2pm, then a chance of rain after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow before 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

