Arlene Martone Topping, 95, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Oakwood Heights.

Born November 28, 1924 at home, in Oil City, she was one of seven children of the late Anthony and Luisa DiNucci Martone.

Arlene graduated Oil City High School in 1942. After high school, at the height of the WWII, she worked for a TNT plant in Meadville. Later she worked as a telephone operator for a time, and then worked until retirement for GTE in Oil City.

She was a long-time member of Our Lady Help of Christians Church, and then at St. Joseph Church.

Arlene loved nothing more than cooking wonderful meals for her family. During her life, she had developed a heart to help widows and individuals who had no family, providing assistance to them, and helping them in any way possible.

On March 4, 1951, she married Howard A. Topping. They celebrated 52 years of marriage together, until his death on August 3, 2003.

Surviving are her children, Janet Schwabenbauer and husband, Ray, of Oil City, Dennis Topping and wife, Suzanne, of St. Petersburg, FL, and Teresa Tologo and husband, Mike, of York, PA; her six grandchildren, Bridget Lancaster and husband, Mark, of Falls Church, VA, Andy Schwabenbauer and wife, Stephanie, of Pittsburgh, Matt Schwabenbauer and wife, Mindy, of Seattle, Scott Schwabenbauer of State College, Lindsey Marcum and husband, Daryl, of St. Petersburg, FL, and Mark Tologo of York, PA; and two great grandchildren, Leo Lancaster of Falls Church, VA, and Miles Schwabenbauer of Pittsburgh.

Also surviving are Arlene’s sister, Louise Sobina of Oil City, and Arlene’s brother Joe Martone and wife, Pat, of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, and her husband, Howard, she was preceded in death by four siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at St. Joseph Church, with the Rev. Ian McElrath and Rev. John Miller concelebrating.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Joseph Church, United Way of Venango County, or to a children’s charity of one’s choice.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

