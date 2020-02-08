Barbara A. Baker, 85, of Franklin, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born January 20, 1935 in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late Gaines and Sylvia (Reagle) Bodien.

On June 1, 1953, she married the love of her life, William L. Baker, Jr. and spent over 56 wonder years together; he preceded her in death on September 22, 2009.

Barbara adored her family and devoted her life to raising her sons alongside her husband. Every moment she got to spend with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will always be some of her fondest memories.

In her spare time, Barbara enjoyed gambling and scratch-off tickets, crosswords, and a good cigarette.

Left to cherish her memory are her four sons, William L. Baker III of Oil City, Allan E. Baker and his wife, Emily, Brian L. Baker and his wife, Janice, and Christopher N. Baker and his wife, Diana, all of Franklin; her seven grandchildren; her thirteen great-grandchildren; her two brothers; and her two sisters.

As per the family’s request, services were private.

Barbara was laid to rest next to her husband at Lamey Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

