Brookville Wrestling Still in Hunt for Third Place at PIAA Championships After 1-1 Day Friday

HERSHEY, Pa. (D9Sports) – The Brookville wrestling team still has a chance to finish third at the PIAA Class 2A dual meet championship, although the Raiders hopes for a team title were dashed Friday.

Class 2A Bracket

(Photo: Logan Oakes had one of Brookville’s four wins vs. Southern Columbia. Photo courtesy of Brookville Wrestling Facebook page)

The Raiders championship hopes were dashed with a 47-18 loss to Southern Columbia in their first match of the day, but Brookville responded in the wrestlebacks to edge Montoursville, 32-31, and keep hopes for third place alive.



District 9 wrestling coverage on exporeClarion.com is brought to you by Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning.

In the opener Friday against Southern Columbia, which went on to beat Chestnut Ridge in the semifinals later Friday and will face Reynolds in the championship match Saturday, Brookville won just four bouts.

Brookville wiped up in the lightweights winning at 106, 113 and 120 pounds while also getting a victory at heavyweight.

At 106 pounds, Logan Oakes got a nearfall at the four-second mark of the second overtime to beat Toren Coper, 10-7, after giving up a four-point lead going to the third period.

At 113 pounds, a late second-period escape by Cayden Walter gave him a 4-3 win over Brady Feese, and at 120 pounds Brayden Kunselman pinned Edward Zuber at the 44-second mark.

A Colby Whitehill pin at 285 pounds gave Brookville its other six points, as Whitehill recorded his fall at the 3:30 mark against Lear Quinton.

Going into the consolation bracket, Brookville won the exciting 32-31 decision over Montoursville that came down to Wyatt Griffin holding off an attempt by Isaac Corey to pick up a major decision over more with Griffin losing 8-1 to allow the Raiders, who went into the 170-pound bout up 32-28 to hold on for the win.

Brookville had taken the 32-28 lead at 152 pounds when Wyatt Kulik pinned Jacob Dinges at the 2:17 mark.

Kulik was down 2-1 when he got a reversal and then the pin to help keep Brookville alive in the fight for third-place. The Raiders will take on Notre Dame Green Pond Saturday morning.

The Montoursville match started at 170 pounds an saw the Warriors get out to an early 12-6 lead.

Cael Crebs won by fall over Hayden Kramer at 170 pounds before Dylan Bennett earned a 4-2 decision over Elliot Park at 182 pounds to make it 9-0.

Cole LaBenne got Brookville on the board with a pin at the 3:40 mark over Caleb Moser at 195 pounds, but Cameron Wood won a 4-3 decision over the Raiders Nathan Taylor at 220 pounds to make it 12-6.

Whitehill then took a forfeit win at heavyweight to tie the match at 12.

Flipping over to the lightweights, Brookville won three of the four bouts between 106 pounds and 126 pounds to take a 23-16 lead.

After Branden Wentzel won a 16-4 major decision over Oakes at 106 pounds to put the Warriors ahead 16-12, Walter won a 6-2 decision over Cole Johnson at 113 pounds, Kunselman recorded a 20-5 technical fall at the 5:00 mark to beat Lucas Sherwood at 120 pounds and Owen Reinsel got a 2-0 decision over Broc Lutz at 126 pounds.

Moving into the middleweights, James Batkowski won by fall at 1:40 over Josh Popson to make it 23-22 before Brookville’s Parker Fleming won a 3-0 decision over Alexander Oberheim at 138 pounds to put the Raiders up 26-22.

But a fall at the 1:32 mark of the 145-pound bout by Emery Balint over Coyha Brown put Montoursville back in front, 28-26, leading to Kulik’s win that gave Brookville the 32-28 lead heading into the final bout.

In the 160-pound bout, Griffin fell down 2-0 in the second period after a scoreless first period before Cory made it 6-0 in the third. Griffin got an escape making it 6-1 with 38 seconds left before Cory got one final takedown but couldn’t come up with the extra points needed to win.

SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 47, BROOKVILLE 18 (Quarterfinals)

160 pounds: Gavin Garcia (SC) 9-1 major decision over Wyatt Griffin (Southern Columbia 4-0)

170 pounds: Cade Linn (SC) won by fall at 1:40 over Hayden Kramer (Southern Columbia 10-0)

182 pounds: Tyler Waltman (SC) 5-4 decision over Elliot Park (Southern Columbia 13-0)

195 pounds: Max Tillet (SC) won by fall at 1:27 over Cole LaBenne (Southern Columbia 19-0)

220 pounds: Gaige Garcia 7-2 decision over Nathan Taylor (Southern Columbia 22-0)

285 pounds: Colby Whitehill (B) won by fall at 3:06 over Lear Quinton (Southern Columbia 22-6)

106 pounds: Logan Oakes (B) 10-7 (TB2) decision over Toren Cooper (Southern Columbia 22-9)

113 pounds: Cayden Walker (B) 4-3 decision over Brady Feese (Southern Columbia 22-12)

120 pounds: Brayden Kunselman (B) won by fall at 44 seconds over Edward Zuber (Southern Columbia 22-18)

126 pounds: Kole Biscoe (SC) 1-0 decision over Owen Reinsel (Southern Columbia 25-18)

132 pounds: Ian Yoder (SC) won by fall at 2:49 over Josh Popson (Southern Columbia 31-18)

138 pounds: Patrick Edmondson (SC) won by fall at 1:22 over Coyha Brown (Southern Columbia 37-18)

145 pounds: Brandon Gedman won by forfeit (Southern Columbia 43-18)

152 pounds: Wesley Barnes 12-4 major decision over Wyat Kulik (Southern Columbia 47-18)

BROOKVILLE 32, MONTOURSVILLE 31 (Consolation Round Two)

170 pounds: Cael Crebs (M) won by fall at 46 seconds over Hayden Kramer (Montoursville 6-0)

182 pounds: Dylan Bennett (M) 4-2 decision over Elliot Park (Montoursville 9-0)

195 pounds: Cole LaBenne (B) won by fall at 3:40 over Caleb Moser (Montoursville 9-6)

220 pounds: Cameron Wood (M) 4-3 decision over Nathan Taylor (Montoursville 12-6)

285 pounds: Colby Whitehill (B) won by forfeit (Match tied at 12)

106 pounds: Branden Wentzel (M) 16-4 major decision over Logan Oakes (Montoursville 16-12)

113 pounds: Cayden Walter (B) 6-2 decision over Cole Johnson (Montoursville 16-15)

120 pounds: Brayden Kunselman (B) 20-5 technical fall at 5:00 over Lucas Sherwood (Brookville 20-16)

126 pounds: Owen Reinsel (B) 2-0 decision over Broc Lutz (Brookville 23-16)

132 pounds: James Batkowski (M) won by fall at 1:40 over Josh Popson (Brookville 23-22)

138 pounds: Parker Fleming (B) 3-0 decision over Alexander Oberheim (Brookville 26-22)

145 pounds: Emery Balint (M) won by fall at 1:32 over Coyha Brown (Montoursville 28-26)

152 pounds: Wyatt Kulik (B) won by fall at 2:17 over Jacob Dinges (Brookville 32-28)

160 pounds: Isaac Cory (M) 3-0 decision over Wyatt Griffin (Brookville 32-31)

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.