Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Apple Pecan Crepes

Saturday, February 8, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Here is a super easy and delicious item for your weekend brunch buffet!

Apple Pecan Crepes

Ingredients

1 – 21 oz. can apple pie filling
1/2 cup coarsely chopped pecans
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
12 – 7-inch prepared crepes
1 egg, lightly beaten
3/4 cup half-and-half cream
2 tablespoons sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon almond extract

Directions

~Preheat oven to 375°.

~In a small bowl, combine pie filling, pecans and cinnamon. Spread 2 rounded tablespoonfuls down the center of each crepe; roll up tightly.

~Place in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Bake, uncovered, 10-14 minutes or until heated through.

~Meanwhile, in a microwave-safe bowl, combine egg, cream, sugar, and extracts. Cover and microwave at 50% power for 3-1/2 to 4-1/2 minutes or until thickened, stirring after each minute. Cool. Serve with crepes.


