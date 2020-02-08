Clarion Man Accused of Firing Gun into Apartment Floor, Nearly Hitting 6-Year-Old Child Sentenced Up to Six Years in State Prison

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man who fired a gun into the floor of an apartment and nearly hit a child in the apartment below was sentenced to up to six years in state prison on Friday.

Senior Judge James G. Arner sentenced 19-year-old Uri Cameron Hummel to an aggregate sentence of three to six years in state prison on Friday, February 2.

Hummel was ordered to a minimum of 36 month to a maximum of 72 months on one third-degree felony count of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure; a minimum of 36 month to a maximum of 72 months on one second-degree felony count of possessing a firearm with the manufacturer number altered; and a minimum of one month to a maximum of 24 months on one second-degree misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Court documents indicate Hummel pleaded guilty to the above charges on December 18, 2019.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Aggravated Assault, Felony 2

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 2

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 2

– Alter/Obliterate Mark Of Identification, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

During the sentencing hearing, Hummel stated that he took full responsibility for his actions.

District Attorney Drew Welsh did not offer any recommendations for sentencing, noting he would leave it at the court’s discretion. However, he stated that he would not offer any objection to the possibility of Hummel being accepted to a boot camp program.

Hummel’s mother and grandfather both spoke at the hearing and expressed hope that Hummel would be eligible for a boot camp program.

“I hope he learns from it, and I’d like to see him get help for his problems,” Hummel’s grandfather stated.

Judge Arner stated he was “disappointed” in Hummel and concerned about his future and urged him to “take advantage” of the programs and educational opportunities the state correctional facilities offer. He also stated that the court would have no objection to a boot camp program, if Hummel were found eligible.

Hummel is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail awaiting a transfer to a state prison facility.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed by Officer Scheckler of the Clarion Borough Police Department, around 8:46 p.m. on Friday, August 2, he was dispatched to a residence on Leatherwood Drive in Clarion Borough for a report of a resident firing a gun in an apartment.

Officers Scheckler and Foust located the suspect – Uri Cameron Hummel – in the upstairs apartment.

Officer Foust put Hummel in handcuffs and sat him on the couch while he spoke with a female occupant.

The complaint notes that Hummel informed Officer Scheckler that he was on probation and denied any involvement with a firearm. Hummel went on to state the “loud noise” was him throwing something and breaking it.

When Officer Foust finished speaking with the known female he asked Hummel where the gun was located, and Hummel again denied possessing a firearm, according to the complaint.

Due to the severity of the circumstances, Officer Scheckler then requested assistance from the Clarion-based State Police and Clarion University Police to continue the investigation. Officers of both agencies arrived at the scene a short time later as Officer Scheckler continued to search for the gun.

Officer Scheckler spoke with a witness who resides in the downstairs apartment via phone. She reported that she was inside Hummel’s apartment trying to calm him down and reported that he had a firearm that he was waving around. The witness said he finally pointed the gun at the floor and fired a shot, according to the complaint.

The witness stated that she went to the downstairs apartment to make sure her six-year-old son was okay. She noted there was a bullet hole that came through her ceiling. She also agreed to go to the Clarion Borough police station to file a complete report, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Hummel told Trooper Rilley, of the Clarion-based State Police, where the firearm was located. After being read his Miranda warnings, he led the officers to the northwest corner of the property, next to the woods, pointed, and said the gun was in the woods. He said he tossed it there a few days prior and continued to deny having used the firearm earlier that night.

When asked what type of gun it was, Hummel said it was a black .38 special revolver.

Hummel was then placed in Officer Scheckler’s patrol vehicle.

According to the complaint, Officers Scheckler and Foust were able to locate where the bullet had come through the apartment’s ceiling. Both apartments were then sealed until the investigation could be completed.

The complaint states that as the officers were getting ready to transport Hummel, his roommate approached Officer Scheckler and informed him he’d seen Hummel bury something in the woods. The roommate took Officer Scheckler to a wooded area at the southwest corner of the property, but they were unable to locate the gun.

Hummel’s sister then arrived at the scene.

According to the complaint, she told police he was “playing with the gun” earlier that day in the apartment. She then confronted Hummel about it and told him to cooperate with the police.

Hummel allegedly said that he got rid of the gun several days prior but had gone into the woods and retrieved it earlier that day, but then tossed it back into the woods. Hummel was then transported to the police station.

He allegedly stated he didn’t want to hurt anyone but had the gun for protection because someone put a “hit” out on him. When confronted about shooting through the floor with a child downstairs, he stated he “loves that boy and wouldn’t want him to get hurt” and said it was “stupid” to fire the gun into the floor, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Hummel said he was scared and ran outside and tossed the gun into the woods.

After being read his Miranda warnings again, Hummel allegedly admitted to taking the firearm from his mother’s residence in Leeper without her knowledge. He reported that he had it in the apartment while talking with the witness and said “it went off” when he was attempting to unload it. He said he apologized to the witness because there was a child in the downstairs apartment and he could have been hurt, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the firearm in question, a Charter Arms Corp. Undercover .38 Special was recovered in the wooded area around the northwest side of the apartment by Sargeant Siegel, of the Clarion University Police. The bullet from the firearm was also recovered by Sargeant Siegel on the couch in the downstairs apartment living room area, approximately six feet from where the six-year-old child was sitting.

Hummel was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 3.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.