Clarion U. Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Successful at Invite

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion men’s and women’s diving teams excelled in a diverse field on Friday night, with the women sweeping the top spots in all dives at the Clarion Diving Invite at the Tippin Natatorium.

(Photo courtesy of Clarion University Athletics)

Emma Kehn starred in a field that included competitors from two NCAA divisions, winning both the 1m and 3m Dives on Friday night. She posted a score of 310.25 in the 3m, putting her just ahead of teammates Anna Vogt and Addison Restelli who placed second and third in the 3m dive respectively. The closest competitor from another school was Ashland’s Maddy Jarrett, who took fourth with a 202.55.

Clarion swept the top four spots of the 1m dive. Kehn went on to take the top spot, scoring a 261.45, while Vogt, Restelli and Elizabeth Brand rounded out the scoring for the Golden Eagles.

On the men’s side, Andrew Cestra won the 1m Dive with a score of 248.10, topping Westminster’s Patrick Holton and his tally of 225.60. Jordan Morret followed in third with a 220.75. Cestra and Morret finished third and fifth in the 3m dive with Westminster’s Connor May taking first with a 282.80.

Both teams will be back in action tomorrow when they head to Westminster for the Rich Sentner Diving Invite, starting at noon.

