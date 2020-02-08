Donate Blood in Lucinda on Monday for a Chance to Win a $2000 Vacation Package

LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – The Lucinda Knights of Columbus will hold a blood drive on Monday, February 10.

The event is being held from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Church, located at 112 Rectory Lane, Lucinda. Pa.

When you donate blood, you will be entered for a chance to win a $1000 Airbnb gift card and $1000 in airfare expenses.

Walk-ins are welcome.

