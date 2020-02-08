Feb. 7, 2020 Basketball Postponements with Makeup Dates

Feb. 7 basketball postponements with makeup dates when available

BOYS

AML

Kane at Johnsonburg – PPD to Feb. 10 (Johnsonburg’s game with Brookville has been moved to Feb. 11)

Brockway at Ridgway – PPD to Feb. 8 (11 a.m. JV start)

Curwensville at Sheffield – PPD to Feb. 14

D9 LEAGUE

Punxsutawney at DuBois – PPD to Feb. 17

Elk County Catholic at St. Marys – PPD to Feb. 8 (11:30 a.m. JV start)

Bradford at Brookville – PPD to Feb. 15 (Varsity will start at 3:30 p.m.; There will be 8th, 9th & JV games before)

KSAC NORTH

Union at A-C Valley – PPD to Feb. 13

Venango Catholic at North Clarion – PPD to Feb. 10 (7 p.m. varsity only)

Clarion-Limestone at Forest Area at West Forest – PPD to Feb. 13

KSAC SOUTH

Moniteau at Redbank Valley – PPD to Feb. 11

Clarion at Karns City – PPD to Feb. 12

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Clearfield at Bellefonte – PPD to Feb. 8 (5 p.m. JV start)

NTL

Port Allegany at Galeton – PPD to Feb. 8 ( 6 p.m. JV start)

Cameron County at Oswayo Valley – PPD to TBA

Austin at Coudersport – PPD to Feb. 8 (3 p.m. JV start)

Otto-Eldred at Smethport – PPD to TBA

GIRLS

AML

Sheffield at Curwensville – PPD to Feb. 13 (6 p.m. varsity only)

Johnsonburg at Kane – PPD to Feb. 11 (7:30 p.m. varsity only)

Ridgway at Brockway – PPD to Feb. 10 (6 p.m. JV start; Brockway’s game with Clarion has been moved to Feb. 11 as a 6 p.m. varsity only game)

D9 LEAGUE

Brookville at Bradford – PPD to Feb. 18

KSAC NORTH

Venango Catholic at North Clarion – PPD to Feb. 11 (7 p.m. varsity only)

A-C Valley at Union – PPD to Feb. 12

Forest Area at Clarion-Limestone – PPD to Feb. 13 (Varsity only)

KSAC SOUTH

Redbank Valley at Moniteau – PPD to Feb. 12

Cranberry at Keystone – PPD to Feb. 8 (1 p.m. JV start)

Karns City at Clarion – PPD to Feb. 8 (Noon JV start)

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Bellefonte at Clearfield – PPD to Feb. 12

NON-CONFERENCE

Oswayo Valley at Archbishop Walsh (N.Y.) – PPD to Feb. 13

