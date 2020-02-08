Gretchen L. White, age 83, of Oil City, a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, died early Friday morning, February 7, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie, following a brief illness.

She was born September 25, 1936 in Butler, to the late Leo and Grace (Phinecy) McNamee. Gretchen grew up in the Parker area.

She was a 1956 graduate of St. Joseph Catholic High School in Oil City.

Mrs. White was a longtime member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Oil City.

She enjoyed playing the slot machines at the casinos, working crossword puzzles, traveling, and watching Days of Our Lives with her daughter, Lori. Gretchen was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan, and was fortunate enough to have caught a foul ball during a game at PNC Park. She enjoyed cooking Holiday meals and hosting family get-togethers.

In her earlier years, she worked for the Oil City Glass Plant for five years. She then became a dedicated homemaker, caring for her family.

Gretchen was married in St. Joseph Church on June 17, 1961 to Robert A. White, and he survives. This June they would have celebrated 59 years of marriage.

Also surviving are four children: Charles White of Oil City, Beth White-Fryery and her husband Chris of Lecompte, Louisiana, Kevin White and his longtime girlfriend Sherry Hetrick of Erie, and Lori White of Oil City; and two grandchildren: Marley Grace Fryery and Lainey Hope Fryery, both of Lecompte, Louisiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Grace McNamee.

Friends will be received Sunday (Feb. 9th) from 1 – 3 p.m. in the Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

A funeral service will follow in the funeral home Sunday at 3 p.m. with Rev. John Miller, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Oil City, officiating.

Private interment will be in Shaw Farm Cemetery in Oil City.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; Easter Seals, 141 W. Jackson Blvd. Suite 1400A, Chicago IL 60604; or to St. Joseph Church Memorial Fund, c/o St. Stephen Parish, 210 Reed St., Oil City, PA 16301.

