Ray Anthony Ashbaugh, age 58, of Marble, passed away Thursday morning, February 6, 2020 at the Butler Memorial Hospital after being stricken by a sudden illness at his home.

Born February 13, 1961 in Franklin, he was a son of Cecil R. and Lois M. Monrean Ashbaugh of Knox. He graduated from Keystone High School in 1979.

He married the former Sandra L. Riddle on September 11, 1999 and she survives.

Ray was an associate at Walmart in Clarion.

He was a member of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Knox.

Ray’s children were his world and his greatest joy came from the time he spent with them. He also enjoyed trains, railroads, cooking and hosting the Ashbaugh Family Reunion.

He loved Facebook and had many friends that he shared with.

In addition to his parents and wife, Ray is survived by two children: Cecilia Ashbaugh and Theodore “T.J.” Jackson Ashbaugh, both of Marble; two brothers: Christopher Ashbaugh and his wife, Mimi, of York and Neil Ashbaugh and his wife, Jill, of Butler.

He is also survived by four nephews, Nathan, Ian, David and Jordan, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Ray was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Family and friends will be received from noon-2 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox and from 10-11 a.m., Monday, February 10, 2020 at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1051 Twin Church Road, Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the church with Reverend Karen Parsh, church pastor, officiating.

Interment will follow in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Ray A. Ashbaugh to the Knox Ambulance Company, P.O. Box 636, Knox, PA 16232 or Shippenville Ambulance, P.O. Box 160, Shippenville, PA 16254

Online condolences may be sent to Ray’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

