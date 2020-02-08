 

Police: Marienville Man Arrested at Traffic Stop in Armstrong County for Crack Cocaine

Saturday, February 8, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Aly Delp

police - newARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Drug charges against a Marienville man are pending in Armstrong County following a traffic stop in which officers allegedly discovered crack cocaine in the vehicle.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, around 1:09 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, a traffic stop was initiated on a 2004 Subaru on State Route 28, two miles south of State Route 422, in North Buffalo Township, Armstrong County.

Two individuals, 55-year-old Brian Allen, of Marienville, and 62-year-old Paulette Shaner, of Lower Burrell, were taken into custody.

Police say charges of DUI and possession of crack cocaine are pending.


