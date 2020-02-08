 

Say What?!: Manatee With Bike Tire Wrapped Around Body Resurfaces in Florida

Saturday, February 8, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Manatee-with-bike-tire-wrapped-around-body-resurfaces-in-FloridaORANGE CITY, Fl. – A manatee spotted with a bicycle tire wrapped around its belly was spotted in Florida about a month after rescuers failed to remove the tire.

Witnesses sighted the manatee, nicknamed Wheelie, Thursday at Blue Spring State Park in Orange City.

Read the full story here.


