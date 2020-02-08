Say What?!: Manatee With Bike Tire Wrapped Around Body Resurfaces in Florida

ORANGE CITY, Fl. – A manatee spotted with a bicycle tire wrapped around its belly was spotted in Florida about a month after rescuers failed to remove the tire.

Witnesses sighted the manatee, nicknamed Wheelie, Thursday at Blue Spring State Park in Orange City.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.