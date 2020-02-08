 

SPONSORED: Redbank Chevrolet Offering $10K Off Remaining 2019 Crew Cab Silverados and More!

Saturday, February 8, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Redbank Chevrolet - SPONSORED CONTENT

crew cab redNEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Redbank Chevrolet is offering $10,000 off the remaining 2019 Crew Cab Silverados; $11,500 off the last two 2019 Silverado Double Cabs; $8,000 off 2020 Silverado 1500 Crew Cabs, and more!

$10,000 off the remaining 2019 Crew Cab Silverados

(CLICK ON VEHICLES FOR MORE INFORMATION)
Crew cab red a

Crew cab brown

$11,500 off the last two 2019 Silverado Double Cabs

(CLICK ON VEHICLES FOR MORE INFORMATION)
MIDNIGHT

midnight a

$8,000 off 2020 Silverado 1500 Crew Cabs

(CLICK ON VEHICLES FOR MORE INFORMATION)
white crew

silver crew

$5,500 off 2020 Equinox

(CLICK ON VEHICLES FOR MORE INFORMATION)
Equinox new

cayenne equinox

2019 Trax now $19,995!

(CLICK ON VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION)
white trax

2019 Blazers $6,000 off!

(CLICK ON VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION)

blazer

See more vehicles at www.redbankchevrolet.com; or stop at Redbank Chevrolet located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, Pa.; or call 814-275-2410 for more information.

redbank chevrolet a

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”

Visit Redbank Chevrolet’s website or
their Facebook page for the latest updates on new arrivals and sales.


