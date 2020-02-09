Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Meatball Pizza Subs

Serve this flavorful sandwich with a side of fries!

Meatball Pizza Subs

Ingredients

1-1/3 cups pizza sauce

4 submarine buns, split and toasted

1-1/3 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

20 slices pepperoni

1 – 12 oz. package frozen fully cooked Italian meatballs, thawed

Italian seasoning to taste

Directions

~Spread 1/3 cup pizza sauce on the bottom of each bun. Top each with 1/3 cup cheese, five slices of pepperoni and three meatballs; sprinkle with Italian seasoning. Replace tops.

~Wrap each sandwich in foil. Bake at 400° for 10 to 12 minutes (or until heated through).

