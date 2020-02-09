Clarion U. Men’s Basketball Grounded by Mercyhurst

ERIE, Pa. – Closing out a short road stint, the Clarion University men’s basketball team was defeated by Mercyhurst Saturday afternoon at the Mercyhurst Athletic Complex on the campus of Mercyhurst by a final score of 86-44.

(Photo courtesy of Clarion University Athletics)

The loss moves the Golden Eagles to 4-19 overall and 3-14 in PSAC play.

Elijah Cottrill led the way for the Golden Eagles, finishing with a team-high 11 points. Jordan Agyemang and Stevan Rodriguez led the team with eight rebounds, while Rodriguez added five points in 17 minutes of action. Godspower Ogide turned in an eight-point, seven-rebound, one-block effort in the loss. Clarion shot 31% from the field, including 78% from the charity stripe.

It was all Mercyhurst from the opening tip as Clarion trailed 39-17, heading into the locker room at halftime. Cottrill led the way for Clarion in the first half scoring seven-points, while Rodriguez grabbed six total rebounds in the half, four of which were on the defensive side of the ball.

Mercyhurst started the game hot shooting lights out from the field. The Lakers ended the half on a 9-0 run stealing all the momentum out of the gym.

The Lakers continued their hot shooting from the field in the second half, shooting 63% from the floor and 80% from beyond the arc. Although Clarion fought to climb back all game long the defensive pressure from was too much as the Golden Eagles committed 25 turnovers compared to Mercyhurst’s eight. Clarion out-rebounded the Lakers, 39-23, but were outscored 22-7 in points off turnovers as the Lakers secured the win.

Zach McIntire and Nick Lang would pave the way for the Lakers on the afternoon, with McIntire scoring a game-high 18 points on 6-10 shooting, while Lang added 16 in 31 minutes of action.

The Blue and Gold return to action Wednesday night when they return home to take on Edinboro at 7:30 p.m.

