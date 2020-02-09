Constantino Lifts Clarion Girls Past Karns City by Scoring 30 Points

CLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – Kait Constantino went 12 of 14 from the free-throw line on her way to a game-high 30 points, as Clarion had little trouble with visiting Karns City gaining a 63-28 victory.

(Photo: Kait Constantino of Clarion takes off down court after stealing a ball during action Saturday. Photo by Kim Constantino)

It was the third 30-point game of the year for Constantino, who is averaging 20.6 ppg for the Lady Cats (11-9 overall, 5-5 KSAC South) who secured a playoff berth in D9 Class 2A with the win.

Constantino added six rebounds and three steals, while Jordan Best, who was 5 of 8 from the line helping Clarion go 20 of 26 from the charity stripe in the game, added 13 points, eight rebounds and four steals. KK Girvin also chipped in nine points.

Brooke Manuel had a double-double for Karns City (7-14, 0-10) with 12 points and 12 rebounds with Emma Johns adding 11 points.

Clarion led 21-2 at the end of the first quarter thanks to 14 points from Constantino.

